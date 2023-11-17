93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

The Radio City Rockettes kick(line) off the opening to ‘Christmas Spectacular’ season

November 17, 2023 3:17PM EST
In New York City on Friday morning, the world-famous Radio City Rockettes came out to the Empire State Building to officially launch this year’s Christmas Spectacular, which has been staged at Radio City Music Hall since 1933.

This year, the Rockettes’ line welcomed 14 new Rockettes from 10 states, according to ABC News’ New York affiliate WABC-TV, which also reports some 70 million people have seen the show since it began.

Aside from the live animals in the “living nativity” scene that’s been a part of the show since the outset, this year’s show, which officially opened for the season Friday afternoon, features a high-tech twist, with “fairy-drones that dance high above the audience” as the famous dancers perform their “Dance of the Frost Fairies” onstage.

The Empire State Building will be lit in red and green Friday evening in honor of the production’s opening.

