The reason Tim McGraw’s likely to be at this year’s Super Bowl

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

So far, there are only a handful of chances to see Tim McGraw in concert this year, and the first one will be Super Bowl weekend in Arizona.

Tim’s set to headline BetMGM West Fest Saturday, February 11, at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale. Newcomer Bailey Zimmerman will open the outdoor show, which takes place in close proximity to State Farm Stadium, where the game will be played the next day.

The first tickets go on sale Wednesday for BetMGM customers in Arizona via the company’s app, before becoming available to the general public on Thursday. You can find more info here.

