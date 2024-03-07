The Rock gets skin in the skin care game

For all his time in the gym, one might not assume Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the best-smelling guys you’ll ever encounter: But trust us, it’s true.

As it turns out, scenting is just one part of his daily routine, which he’s expanded into another entrepreneurial venture, Papatui skin care for men.

Speaking with People, Johnson explained, “I found over the years as men, we can have these great conversations about working out, recovery, ice baths, saunas … trucks and cheat meals and tequila and our favorite movies, but every conversation I would have regarding skincare, I was always pulled to the side privately.” He continues, “So many times I would say, ‘Dude, why are we whispering [it]? It’s okay. We should be able to have this open conversation.’”

He adds, “Papatui has allowed me to encourage just a more open, greater conversation about skincare and grooming.”

The line includes facial cleansers, eye gels, moisturizes, tattoo care products and toners. Credit his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt for the latter, The Rock tells the magazine.

“We were sharing tips back and forth, and she said, ‘Hey, well, what toner do you use?’” Johnson replied he doesn’t use any, and she sent some to him, promising it would “change your life.”

Evidently, it did, and he called his own brand’s version his “secret weapon.”

There are also three scents, a nod to his Samoan grandfather. “He always smelled amazing, he was always well-groomed. He had beautiful skin. He was a big tough … professional wrestler. … He’s why today I’m not going through my day without a good-smelling cologne.”

