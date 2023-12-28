The Shortest Flight In The World Is…53 seconds? Yup.

I thought these might come in handy if you’re looking for something interesting to throw out at work today, at dinner tonight, or a New Year’s party this weekend. I love random trivia, feel free to use these however you see fit!

1: The shortest commercial flight in the world lasts just 53 seconds. It connects two Scottish islands, Westray and Papa Westray.

2: Bananas are berries, but strawberries aren’t! Botanically speaking, bananas qualify as berries because they develop from a flower with a single ovary, while strawberries are classified as aggregate accessory fruits.

3: Cows have best friends and can become stressed when they are separated from them.

4: The national animal of Scotland is the unicorn. Despite being a mythical creature, it has been Scotland’s national animal since the 12th century.

5: The Eiffel Tower can be 15 cm taller during the summer due to thermal expansion from the heat.