We love Leisa Billington and all the hard work she does for the Fredericksburg community. Leisa is the President of Fredericksburg Fallen Heroes and is featured this week on “In The Community” to talk about “Wreaths Across America.” If you want to volunteer to lay wreaths on December 15 at Oak Hill Cemetery you can get all the information here. You can here our “In The Community” interview now on Steve and Jessica’s blog page.