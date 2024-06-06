The Story Behind Kryptonite, Kmart, and The Truth About Sardines!

Here are just some fun facts to keep Thursday interesting:

Thirty years ago, there were nearly 2,500 Kmart stores. Now, only six remain: three in the U.S. Virgin Islands and one each in Kendale Lakes, Florida; Long Island, New York; and Guam. Before getting into cars, Lamborghini originally manufactured tractors and air conditioners. Sardines are not a single species of fish. Instead, at least 22 different types of fish can be used to make sardines. Sardine is a collective term for various small, oily fish with soft bones that belong to the herring family, Clupeidae. There are over 20 species of sardines worldwide. Only one person has played in both a World Series and the Masters Tournament in golf. Sammy Byrd played with the New York Yankees during their 1932 World Series win. He later switched to golf, winning 11 tournaments and finishing third at the Masters in 1941. Kryptonite was invented by the creators of the Superman radio show in 1943. This allowed Superman to groan in pain for a few episodes, giving the voice actor a much-needed vacation. Or so the story goes.