There are plot twists in Michael Ray’s “Get Her Back”

Michael Ray has returned with a brand new song, “Get Her Back.”

Written by Dallas Wilson, Jordan James, Lalo and Michael Tyler, the midtempo track boasts triple entendre lyricism and a midtempo production that amplifies the narrator’s heartbroken yet bitter sentiments.

“I was raised on country songs that turn what you think on its head. You think you know what the song’s all about, then you hear the hook – and it’s something completely else,” Michael tells the press.

“That’s what the greats like Haggard, Cash or Conway were all about. So, when I heard this, the way it flipped the script twice, I knew I had to cut ‘Get Her Back.’ The way it’s written is so tight, and then what Michael Knox did in the studio? The track is so sexy, he really intensifies that sense of what’s going on here,” he adds.

Additionally, Michael has teamed up with director Spidey Smith for a dramatic and cinematic music video for his new song.

“Get Her Back” is the first preview of Michael’s forthcoming EP, Dive Bars & Broken Heart, arriving June 23. While you wait for it, watch the “Get Her Back” video on YouTube.

