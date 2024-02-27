Things That Should Have Been Solved By Now
By now we should have at least found a way to make fitted sheets easier to fold, or to improve the audio-quality of fast-food drive-thru speakers, right? With the amazing things humans have done, why haven’t we solved some of the simple things by now? For example…
- Shopping carts with wheels that easily break or get stuck. It’s a cart! Can’t be that hard!
- TV remotes and appliances with text printed ON the buttons where it doesn’t wear off with use over time.
- The plastic fasteners that hold new socks together. They can be difficult to remove without damaging the socks. This goes for other clothing as well.
- Why can’t power cords on everything that needs to be plugged in ALL be retractable? Seriously, from toasters to lamps to coffee makers to fans, all of them should be.
- A lot of packaging could also be improved. Some of it makes sense, but how about bacon packaging that can be resealable without needing another bag, cereal packaging with a zip-top…and maybe package hard taco shells in a way where you don’t BREAK the shells trying to get them out.