This Is How Much $$ Your Daily Chores Are Worth…

According to a recent survey, we put a price tag of $134 as the value of our daily tasks/chores. This represents the amount we would be willing to spend on outsourcing activities such as cooking, cleaning, and running errands, given the financial means to do so.

That amounts to nearly $2,000 for each two-week pay period, considering that household tasks persist even during weekends. Annually, it adds up to almost $50,000.

So, is this figure high or low? How much would you be willing to PAY someone else to handle all the chores you routinely manage, including cooking, cleaning, chauffeuring the kids to school, ensuring their attendance at practice, grocery shopping, and more?