NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 17: (Editors Note: Image has been retouched using lightroom filters) Country singer and songwriter Sam Hunt visits "The Highway" at SiriusXM Studios on May 17, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Sam Hunt showed up at the ACM Honors event last week…and he’s shaved his beard and his hair!

