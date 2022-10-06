This Sunday on the Classic Country Show

This Sunday, October 9, Norman Lee will feature the music of country legend, Loretta Lynn.

Lynn who passed away Tuesday at the age of 90, was the first woman named “Entertainer of the Year” by the Country Music Association in 1972. She would win numerous awards throughout her career which spanned or six decades. Lynn was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and was named to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.

“So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville,” Dolly Parton says, describing Loretta as a “wonderful human being” and reflecting on her talent. “I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace.”