Thomas Rhett announces album #7, ‘About A Woman’

We’re finally getting a new Thomas Rhett album.

The country superstar has announced that his seventh studio record, About A Woman, is dropping Aug. 23.

“From top to bottom, I wanted to exude joy and fun with this project – and really just make people move,” says Thomas. “I went into making this record with a fearless attitude, put my blinders on and my head down to try and make really fun music.”

The album’s main inspiration? His wife of 11 years, Lauren.

“I feel like if you were to ask me what this record is about, the answer would be it’s about one woman, my wife, and it gave me an opportunity to say ‘I love you’ in a lot of different ways,” Thomas shares.

About A Woman‘s lead single, “Beautiful as You,” is currently approaching the top 30 of the country charts. A second preview of the project, “Gone Country,” arrives Friday and is available for presave now.

Here’s the track list for About A Woman:

“Fool”

“Overdrive”

“Gone Country”

“Beautiful as You”

“Can’t Love You Anymore”

“After All The Bars Are Closed”

“Church”

“Back to Blue”

“Country for California”

“Somethin’ ‘Bout a Woman”

“What Could Go Right”

“Boots”

“Don’t Wanna Dance”

“I Could Spend Forever Loving You”

