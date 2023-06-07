Thomas Rhett celebrates ’20 NUMBER ONES’ with new vinyl

Vinyl collectors, here’s another great country LP to add to your collection.

Thomas Rhett is celebrating 10 years of hits with a new vinyl that’s aptly titled 20 NUMBER ONES.

Due out September 29, the two-disc record will include Thomas’ hits from his decadelong career, including “It Goes Like This,” “Die A Happy Man,” “Marry You,” “Sixteen,” “What’s Your Country Song” and current single “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings)” as a bonus track.

“To have 20 No. Ones is beyond wild – honestly more than I ever could have imagined,” Thomas reflects. “I’m grateful to have hit this milestone, but mostly it’s just exciting to look back at this journey so far and see how these songs represent the different chapters of my life — and hopefully the Home Team feels the same way.”

He adds, “I want to say thank you to everyone for letting me be a part of the special moments in life – it’s hard to put into words what these past 10 years mean to me. Can’t wait for another great 10!”

Signed copies of 20 NUMBER ONES are available for preorder now.

Here’s the 20 NUMBER ONES track list:

SIDE A

“It Goes Like This”

“Get Me Some Of That”

“Make Me Wanna”

“Crash And Burn”

“Die A Happy Man”

SIDE B

“T-Shirt”

“Star Of The Show”

“Craving You” (featuring Maren Morris)

“Unforgettable”

“Marry Me”

SIDE C

“Life Changes”

“Sixteen”

“Look What God Gave Her”

“Remember You Young”

“Beer Can’t Fix” (featuring Jon Pardi)

“Be A Light” (featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban)

SIDE D

“What’s Your Country Song”

“Country Again”

“Slow Down Summer”

“Half Of Me” (featuring Riley Green)

Bonus Track – “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings)”

