Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson + Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’

CBS has announced the headliners for its annual New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson and Lynyrd Skynyrd are set to headline the five-hour special.

The annual event will take place at the main stage in Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and include close to 50 performances from various locations across Music City. The full lineup, including the show’s hosts, will be revealed at a later date.

“Building on what we have established over the last two years by focusing on our artists, the fans and the vibrancy of downtown Nashville, this year’s lineup is shaping up to be our most exciting yet,” says executive producer Robert Deaton. “We will celebrate 50 years of the iconic southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, the skyrocketing Lainey Wilson and country music superstar Thomas Rhett, with over a dozen artists and special guests still to be announced.”

“Nashville is quickly becoming the destination for New Year’s Eve, and we are honored that CBS wants to help us continue to show off our music and incredible city with a new multi-year deal!” he adds.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash airs live on CBS Sunday, December 31, at 7:30 p.m. ET. It’ll also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.