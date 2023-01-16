Thomas Rhett teases tequila announcement, Wynonna joins Dead & Company in Mexico

Thomas Rhett is getting ready to share some big news about his tequila brand. The singer posted a photo of him and his cousin Jeff Worn surrounded by their Dos Primos tequila, teasing, “Big announcement comin tomorrow… any guesses?”

Wynonna Judd made a guest appearance at Dead & Company’s annual Playing in the Sand destination event in Rivera Cancún, Mexico, last weekend. Wy joined the rockers for a performance of the Grateful Dead classic “Ramble On Rose.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.