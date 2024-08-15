Thomas Rhett thinks “Gone Country” is a banger, but wife Lauren doesn’t agree

Lauren Akins might be Thomas Rhett‘s wife, but that doesn’t mean she loves every song of his.

The “Die a Happy Man” singer recently shared an Instagram Reel recorded on June 17 where he asked Lauren for her candid thoughts on About A Woman.

The first question was about her “least favorite song on the record.”

“I don’t have a least favorite song,” Lauren tells Thomas. “But there’s one that I don’t go back and listen to all the time. ‘Gone Country.’“

“What?! Song’s a banger!” Thomas exclaims, also noting in the caption that the Reel was filmed “10 days after ‘Gone Country’ was released.”

“So you just don’t like the vibe I guess. You don’t like for songs to slap,” he tells Lauren, to which she responds with a laugh, “No, actually I do. That’s why I don’t like it as much.”

“This is unbelievable. You know what? She hates ‘Make Me Wanna’ too and that song still, 15 years later, goes so hard,” Thomas tells the camera.

Lauren clarifies, “I don’t hate it. Maybe I’ve just heard it so much.”

Not giving his wife a chance to redeem herself, the country star quips, “You haven’t ‘Gone Country’ all that much. I don’t think you have. Have you streamed it once?”

“Is it streamable?” Lauren asks.

“Yes, it came out — gosh — honey, it came out last week,” Thomas replies as Lauren chuckles. “You know the main comment when we drop the name of the record is I wonder if Lauren knows anything about this record.”

Lauren then bargains for more questions to show that she’s more invested in About A Woman than it seems.

You can watch the full clip now on Thomas’ Instagram.

About A Woman drops Aug. 23 and is available for preorder and presave now.

