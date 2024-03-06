93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Thomas Rhett’s all smiles at tour rehearsals

March 6, 2024 11:15AM EST
Share
ABC

Wondering what Thomas Rhett‘s been up to lately? Well, he’s letting you in via his latest Instagram carousel.

The slideshow features photos and videos of Thomas all smiles at tour rehearsals in his vintage Randy Travis T-shirt, some nature shots and a picture of him sound asleep on a plane.

“the other side of life lately… rehearsal with the boys, finishing this album, headed out west for a week (sorry honey @laur_akins). Might get a haircut? Playing some shows. Back at it, let’s go,” Thomas captioned his Instagram post.

For Thomas’ upcoming tour dates and to grab tickets, visit his website.

Thomas and Morgan Wallen are in the top five and ascending the country charts with “Mamaw’s House.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Burn It DownParker Mccollum
3:34pm
John Deere GreenJoe Diffie 2017
3:30pm
White HorseChris Stapleton
3:27pm
Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
3:15pm
Drunk On A PlaneDierks Bentley
3:11pm
View Full Playlist