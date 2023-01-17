Thomas Rhett’s ready with a new taste of tequila

ABC

Thomas Rhett‘s expanding his line of high-end liquor, offering fans a taste of his new Dos Primos Tequila Añejo in the coming months.

Set to debut in March, Dos Primos Añejo serves up “bright amber with notes of brown spices, dried fruit and caramel on the palate.” It will run you anywhere between $40 and $55.

“Our Añejo is a super-smooth and flavorful tequila that can be enjoyed year-round,” TR says, “and we can’t wait for everyone to enjoy it with their friends and family.”

Dos Primos is a partnership with TR’s cousin Jeff Worn, who’s also a heavy hitter in the Georgia pecan industry.

“It seems like only yesterday when Thomas Rhett and I decided to create the kind of tequila we wanted to drink and share with our family and friends,” Jeff adds. “Now, we have our third Dos Primos Tequila … and I couldn’t be more proud of it and how far this brand has come in the past four years.”

Dos Primos is made from blue agave hand harvested in Los Altos and Jalisco, Mexico. It’s then aged for at least 13 months in bourbon barrels. The Añejo joins the original Blanco tequila, which TR and Jeff followed with a Reposado.

To find out where you can buy all three, visit DosPrimosTequila.com.

