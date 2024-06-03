Those Skills We Should All Have
June 3, 2024 5:02AM EDT
Here are some essential skills everyone should learn: reading, financial literacy, and how to switch your phone to silent.
However, people online are buzzing about the most “UNDERRATED SKILLS” and overlooked skills that everyone should pick up. Here are the top 10:
- First Aid – Including life-saving basics like CPR and the Heimlich maneuver.
- How to Swim – Not just for exercise or recreation, but as a crucial life skill.
- Cooking – It’s healthier and helps you save a lot of money.
- Basic Home and Car Maintenance
- How to Unclog a Toilet – And how to avoid clogging it in the first place.
- Sewing
- Spelling – Especially important now that our devices often autocorrect.
- How to Read a Nutrition Label
- How to Safely Operate a Firearm
- How to Tell an Interesting Story