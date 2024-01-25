Thursday One-Liners, You Might Giggle…

If you need a break and/or distraction from work, school, or whatever you have going today- here are my 5 slightly clever, a little groan worthy, borderline funny one-liners:

1. I told my friend 10 jokes to make him laugh. Sadly, no pun in ten did.

2. What did one DNA say to the other DNA? “Do these genes make me look fat?”

3. I used to play piano by ear, but now I use my hands and fingers.

4. Did you hear about the guy who invented Lifesavers? Believe it or not, the dude made a mint.

5. I told my wife she should embrace her mistakes. She gave me a hug.

6. What do you call a hippie’s wife? Mississippi.

7. What do fish say when they hit a concrete wall? Dam!

8. How many telemarketers does it take to change a light bulb? Only one, but he has to do it while you are eating dinner.

9. Give a man a fish, and he will eat for a day. Teach a man to fish, and he will sit in a boat and drink beer all day.

10. Why didn’t Han Solo enjoy his steak dinner? It was Chewie.