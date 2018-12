Luke Combs, Kane Brown and Old Dominion will all be headlining shows at the Patriotic Festival in Virginia Beach next year (May 31st- June 2nd) and we want you to be at all 3 days of shows. Yes we are sending you to all 3 shows!!!!

Be listening today every hour between 8am-5pm for the WFLS Ticket Window to Open. When you hear it, be caller #9 at 373-5670 to win your tickets!

It’s ‘Ticket Takeover Thursday’ only on 93.3, WFLS!

Tickets are on sale here.