Tiffany Kay’s Recipe of the Week: Crockpot Crack Chicken

If you have been following along with the show since the beginning of this year, you may know that one of my New Year’s goals is to learn how to cook to save money. I am the person who usually will pick takeout or a restaurant before ever offering to cook but with our economy lately that’s not possible- plus I want to learn a new skill.

So I have decided to continue on with my series of “Recipe of the Week.” Each week, I have been picking a new recipe to try and with my new crockpot its been super easy! So I have decided to share my recipes with you so we can all enjoy. Also, don’t worry if you believe you are the worst cook in the world, you haven’t met me and even I can’t screw these up!

So this week I tried…

Crockpot Crack Chicken

Oh my gosh, this was so good that I STILL have leftovers I have been eating! Like the perfect chicken salad that you really can’t stop eating and not too bad for you! Its one of the easiest recipes I have tried although it does take about 6 to 7 hours to cook, so be aware of that. I have ate it straight with a fork, hot, cold, on wraps and more. Plus it is roommate AND boyfriend approved- so you KNOW its good!

Check out the recipe below and give it a try! Let me know what you think!

Crockpot Crack Chicken

Ingredients

3 Chicken Breasts

1 pkg Ranch Seasoning

Salt

Pepper

1 pkg Cream Cheese

Cheddar Cheese

Chopped Green Onion

Crispy Bacon Bits

Directions