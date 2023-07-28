Tim McGraw announces 2024 Standing Room Only Tour with Carly Pearce

Tim McGraw has finally revealed the big news he’s teased all week.

The country superstar will hit the road next year on his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” says Tim, who’s also readying to release his forthcoming album Standing Room Only on August 25. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Tim’s Big Machine Records labelmate Carly Pearce will join him as the opening act.

“My ’90s country music heart is SO excited to be joining @thetimmcgraw on the #StandingRoomOnly Tour next year! I can’t wait to see y’all out on the road in 2024,” Carly shares on Instagram.

The 2024 Standing Room Only Tour kicks off March 14 in Jacksonville, Florida, and will wrap in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 27. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit timmcgraw.com.

