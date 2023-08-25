Tim McGraw celebrates new album, ‘Standing Room Only,’ on ‘GMA’

Tim McGraw took the 2023 GMA Summer Concert Series stage on August 25 to celebrate his new album, Standing Room Only.

During his appearance, Tim performed the title track, “Hold On To It” and “Something Like That,” and chatted with Good Morning America‘s Lara Spencer about his new record.

“I really wanted some life-affirming songs. Songs that were positive and songs that had a good message about life and being a better person, and this album’s what came out of it,” Tim shares.

Standing Room Only is out wherever you listen to music.

Here’s the track list for Standing Room Only:

“Hold On To It”

“Standing Room Only”

“Paper Umbrellas”

“Remember Me Well”

“Hey Whiskey”

“Her”

“Fool Me Again”

“Small Town King”

“Beautiful Hurricane”

“Cowboy Junkie”

“Nashville CA/L.A. Tennessee” (featuring Lori McKenna)

“Some Songs Change Your World”

“Letters From Heaven”

