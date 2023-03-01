93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

March 1, 2023 2:30PM EST
Tim McGraw reveals new single title, “Standing Room Only”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

After a cryptic Instagram post teasing new music, Tim McGraw has finally shared what’s to come — a brand-new single titled “Standing Room Only.” 

“Some of you guessed it! New single ‘Standing Room Only’ coming March 10th,” he wrote in his latest Instagram post. There, he also urged fans to presave the song if they wanted to hear a preview clip soon. 

In the accompanying blue-tinted single cover, Tim is dressed in a tucked-in black shirt and jeans, with his signature black cowboy hat on.

Tim’s last studio album was 2020’s Here on Earth, which received the deluxe treatment in 2021. The expansive 24-song collection included the radio singles “I Called Mama,” “7500 OBO” and “Undivided,” which featured Tyler Hubbard.

