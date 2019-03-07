Tim McGraw reveals the secrets to his fitness regimen are “Grit & Grace”

ABC/Image Group LAWe’ll find out more about Tim McGraw’s legendary fitness routine in November, when he releases his new book, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life.

“I’ve gone through a physical transformation in the last 10 years, but it’s not just my appearance that has changed,” the 51-year-old tells People. “My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper, and my relationships are deeper. Consistent physical exercise helps me bring focus to my life and to the people who mean the most to me.”

Though Tim does share exercise tips in the book, he believes everyone should create their own routine that they can stick to.

“I want this book to help people find what works for them by sharing the mental and physical approach that has worked for me,” he adds.

In January, the first gym in Tim’s partnership with Snap Fitness, called TRUMAV, opened in Nashville.

Grit & Grace is set to arrive November 5.

