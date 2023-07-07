93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Tim McGraw + Sam Hunt to perform on ‘GMA’ Summer Concert Series

July 7, 2023 1:15PM EDT
Share
ABC/Connie Chornuk

The performance lineup for Good Morning America‘s 2023 Summer Concert Series has been revealed.

Among the artists performing are country music’s own Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt

Tim and Sam will take the stage at New York City’s Central Park on August 25 and September 1, respectively. Tim’s new album, Standing Room Only, is slated to drop on the same day as well, so you can expect him to celebrate it in style.

Other artists appearing in the concert series include Fitz and the TantrumsCarly Rae Jepsen and Hozier, who dueted with Maren Morris on “The Bones” in 2019.

For the full lineup and to request for tickets to Tim and Sam’s shows, visit goodmorningamerica.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Chicken FriedZac Brown Band
5:46pm
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
5:43pm
Hard To ForgetSam Hunt
5:40pm
Everything I LoveMorgan Wallen
5:35pm
Much Too Young (to Feel This Damn Old)Garth Brooks
5:32pm
View Full Playlist