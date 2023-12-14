Tips to Avoid Losing Your Luggage This Holiday Season

Triple-A is predicting a record 7.5 million Americans to fly for the holidays this year. So that means traveling is going to be a little more hectic than usual especially with busy airports. Long TSA lines, overbooked flights and the dreaded lost luggage are all expected this travel season. So to help with at least one of these problems, a travel expert posted a list of tips in case your checked bag gets lost.

Here are four things you might want to do…

1. Buy some Apple AirTags. Popping one in your bag has become a popular hack, but they’re not exactly cheap. A four-pack costs around $100. But there are other GPS tracking options. I personally use Tile trackers- cheaper and work just as well on both Apple and Android products!

2. Book a direct flight. Hopefully you’ve got your tickets by now. But in general, airlines are far less likely to lose a bag when they’re only putting it on one plane.

3. Take a photo of your luggage before you fly. A lot of bags look the same. So if yours gets lost, it’s helpful to have a photo you can send the airline. Tying a ribbon or a unique bag tag on it also helps. This is why I have a Zebra suitcase- just saying.

4. Print out your itinerary, and put it inside your bag. If it ends up in the wrong city and the tag rips off, they’ll open it up and look inside. Having your flight info in there can help get your bag back to you as soon as possible.