Today is Juneteenth

June 19, 2024 8:30AM EDT
Juneteenth, officially Juneteenth National Independence Day, is a federal holiday in the United States. It is celebrated annually on June 19th to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States.

Juneteenth is the oldest known Holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. and was first celebrated in 1866.

The colors of Juneteenth are red, white and blue.  These colors represent the American flag, as a reminder that slaves and their descendants were and are Americans.

The flag is raised each year in a ceremony in Galveston, Texas.

June 19, 1865, represents the day that enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, became Americans under the law.

Strawberry soda was once a popular drink when celebrating the day.

