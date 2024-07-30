Together again: Daryl and Carol reunite in new trailer to ‘The Walking Dead: The Book of Carol’

Daryl Dixon and his post-apocalyptic ride-or-die Carol Peletier are back together again in the new trailer to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol.

The trailer shows Melissa McBride‘s character Stateside, and looking for her long-lost friend — who had been kidnapped and shipped to France.

While Norman Reedus‘ character has adjusted to life there, he dreams about going back to America, and the friends he left behind. “I wonder if they’re still thinking about me,” he expresses.

Unbeknownst to him, Carol hatches a plan to commandeer a plane to fly to France to find him. As a title card professes, “Some bonds have no borders.”

While both characters are seen separately fighting enemies both alive and undead in Europe, the trailer ends with a moment that fans have been excited to see since the pair parted ways in the finale of The Walking Dead in 2022: Daryl is shown in the foreground, while Carol saunters into frame, out of focus.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, which is the second installment of Daryl Dixon’s spinoff series, debuts on Sept. 29 on AMC and AMC+. The spinoff has already been renewed for a third season.

