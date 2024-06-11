Top 10 Gifts Dads Actually Want

Father’s Day is this Sunday, and if you haven’t bought a gift yet, here’s some help. Surprisingly, the most requested item requires zero thought or consideration: GIFT CARDS. The most popular ones are for Amazon, Lowe’s, and Home Depot, with 56% of dads ranking them as a top choice. Here are the top…

1. A gift card.

2. Something food or drink related.

3. Clothing or shoes.

4. Electronics.

5. Tickets to a concert or sporting event.

6. Sporting goods.

7. Books or music.

8. Something for around the house.

9. Self-care stuff, like a massage.

10. Jewelry.

The one thing you might NOT want to do for him is post some sort of tribute on social media. Only 10% of dads said that’s “very important” to them at all.