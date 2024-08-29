Top 10 Reasons to Call in 2024

Woman in her 20’s relaxing in hotel room talking on phone while on business trip, connection, taking a break, relaxation

It’s no secret that young people these days are not fans of phone calls. In fact, a recent survey revealed that 23% of those under 35 NEVER answer their phones. So, if you’re planning to call them, make sure you’ve got a solid reason.

A poll of 2,000 people asked about the most acceptable reasons to pick up the phone instead of sending a text in 2024. Here’s what they had to say:

For a General Chat: If you just want to catch up and know they’re not busy, go ahead and call. But remember, if they’re under 35, a quick text first might still be a good idea. To Inform Someone of a Death: Some news just shouldn’t be delivered through a text message. To Show Support: When someone’s going through a tough time, a phone call can mean a lot more than a text. To Wish Them a Happy Birthday: A phone call adds a personal touch, even if birthdays aren’t everyone’s favorite day. When You’re Running Late: If you’re on the road or want to make sure they get the message, calling might be the best option. To Book Reservations: Whether it’s a hotel or a restaurant, some things are just easier to handle over the phone. To Announce Positive News: Big news like “We’re pregnant!” deserves more than just a text. Calling in Sick to Work: Sometimes, you just need to hear the voice on the other end to make it official. When You’re Lost or Trying to Find Someone: If you’re out and about and need to find someone, a quick call can save time. To Share a Negative Health Update: Serious news like this is often better communicated in a call.

According to the poll, the average adult in 2024 spends just five-and-a-half minutes a day on the phone. But if you’re young, that number might be closer to zero. So, think twice before dialing – unless it’s really important!