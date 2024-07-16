Top 16 High-Paying College Degrees
July 16, 2024 5:22AM EDT
We often hear jokes about parents pressuring their kids to become doctors or lawyers, but that advice might be more practical than telling them they’ll be rich and successful in any career they choose.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York recently published data on “the most lucrative areas of study for college graduates.”
Here are the top 16 fields of study, along with their median starting salaries:
- Computer Engineering – $80,000
- Chemical Engineering – $79,000
- Computer Science – $78,000
- Aerospace Engineering – $74,000
- Electrical Engineering – $72,000
- Industrial Engineering – $71,000
- Mechanical Engineering – $70,000
- General Engineering / Miscellaneous Engineering – $68,000
- Finance – $66,000
- Civil Engineering / Economics / Business Analytics / Mathematics – $65,000
- Construction Services / Pharmacy – $64,000
Recently Played
CowgirlsMorgan Wallen Ftg Ernest
9:06am
Fall In LoveBailey Zimmerman
9:02am
CruiseFlorida Georgia Line
8:58am
Back Then Right NowTyler Hubbard
8:49am
Better TogetherLuke Combs
8:45am