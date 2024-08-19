93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Top 5 Longest Airport Walks

August 19, 2024 4:02PM EDT
Business people standing with luggage in queue at airport arrival area.

If there were an Everyday People Olympics, I have the perfect event in mind: “Speed walking between airport gates.” It might sound a bit silly at first . . . until you consider just how FAR some of those distances can be.

Recently, new data has been released highlighting the airports where you’ll cover the most ground. Some of these walks are long enough to make you question whether you should have packed a snack.

Here are the Top Five airports where you’ll definitely get your steps in. Keep in mind, these distances are measured from the baggage check-in area to the farthest gate, so your journey could be even longer if you’re trekking between two gates on opposite ends.

  1. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport – Longest Distance: 2.16 miles
  2. Washington-Dulles International Airport – Longest Distance: 1.62 miles
  3. George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston – Longest Distance: 1.52 miles
  4. Denver International Airport – Longest Distance: 1.45 miles
  5. JFK International Airport in New York – Longest Distance: 1.38 miles

So next time you’re booking a flight, maybe take a peek at the airport map first—you might just need to start training for that speed-walking event!

