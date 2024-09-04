93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Tori Spelling, Anna Delvey and more: Meet the celebrity cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 33

September 4, 2024 9:10AM EDT
The celebrity cast competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars season 33 has been revealed.

Good Morning America exclusively announced the full list of celebrities hitting the ballroom this season and their pro partners Wednesday.

The celebrities busting a move this season include Real Housewives star Phaedra Parks, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling and notorious scam artist Anna Delvey.

Also in the cast are former Bachelor Joey Graziadei and former Bachelorette Jenn Tran; actors Eric Roberts, Reginald VelJohnson and Chandler Kinney; athletes Danny Amendola and Dwight Howard; Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik; and model Brooks Nader.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are returning as co-hosts alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough when the new season premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 17 on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

