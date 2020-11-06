      Weather Alert

Toys For Tots 2020 – Drop-Off Locations and Donate Here!

Nov 6, 2020 @ 5:32pm

Toys For Tots 2020

Despite the Coronavirus Pandemic, Toys For Tots is back and collecting toys for families in need this year!

If you’d like to make a monetary donation to our local Quantico Toys For Tots chapter:

Donate Here!

 

If you’d like to drop off toys at a local business, here are the drop-off locations in our area!

Abberly Southpoint Apartment Homes (10500 Abberly Village Lane)
POC: Shannon Grimm
540-479-2646

B&F Ceramics Design Showroom Inc. (2005 International Parkway)
POC: Alyssa Shochacki
540-286-3000

Burton’s Automotive (Rt. 17)
POC: Amy Bush
540-752-5761

Buy Buy Baby (Central Park)
POC: Jo Roxburgh
540-786-8746

Century 21 Redwood Realty Stafford
POC: Kat Brown
540-659-2161

Clearcare Dental (10 Chatham Heights Road Fred’bg)
POC: Jordan Herndon
540-785-4494

Community Bank of the Chesapeake (425 William St., downtown Fred&#39;bg)
POC: Kristina Hun
540-940-2202

Cubesmart (20 Plantation Dr.)
POC: Penny Vigness
540-371-1266

Cubesmart Self-Storage Stafford (110 Space Way)
POC: Alexis Anthony
540-659-3018

Finishing Touch Florist (next to Paul’s Bakery)
POC: Theresa
540-371-3546

Forward Strength and Fitness, Home of Crossfit Forward (5933 Plank Rd.)
POC: Buffy Wolfe
540-623-7436

Marco’s Pizza (316 White Oak Rd.)
POC: Anne Rodriguez
540-645-7015

Meadows Farms Nursery (5043 Plank Rd)
POC: Matt Bromley
540-786-8171

Mission BBQ – Stafford (267 Garrisonville Rd.)
POC: Maria Penton
619-386-6657

Mission BBQ – Fredericksburg (3515 Plank Rd.)
POC: Jess Purgar
540-242-8034

Navy Federal Credit Union (100 Corporate Dr. Stafford)
POC: Twanna Washington
703-291-2510

Ollies Bargain Outlet (4 mile fork shopping center)
POC: MaryKate Cobb
540-898-5251

Orthopedic &amp; Sports Physicians Therapy (Chatham Square Office Park)
POC:  Barbara Ehman
540-373-3031

Pep Boys (2384 Plank Rd.)
POC:  Service Manager
540-373-0365

Planet Fitness Spotsylvania (4250 Plank Rd.)
POC: Darcy Pratt
540-273-2436

Planet Fitness (Massaponax)
POC: Paula Minor
540-993-4352

Planet Fitness (Eagle Village Shopping Center)
POC: Jordan Rodgers
540-322-5652

Purvis Ford (Rt. 1)
POC:  Emily Patrick – 540-898-3000

Rose Auto Clinic (4610 Lassen Lane, Fred’bg)
POC: Darwin Crawford
540-891-5001

Welford Engineering Associates (4545 Empire Ct.)
POC: Freida Thomas
540-898-9330