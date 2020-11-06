Toys For Tots 2020 – Drop-Off Locations and Donate Here!
Despite the Coronavirus Pandemic, Toys For Tots is back and collecting toys for families in need this year!
If you’d like to make a monetary donation to our local Quantico Toys For Tots chapter:
If you’d like to drop off toys at a local business, here are the drop-off locations in our area!
Abberly Southpoint Apartment Homes (10500 Abberly Village Lane)
POC: Shannon Grimm
540-479-2646
B&F Ceramics Design Showroom Inc. (2005 International Parkway)
POC: Alyssa Shochacki
540-286-3000
Burton’s Automotive (Rt. 17)
POC: Amy Bush
540-752-5761
Buy Buy Baby (Central Park)
POC: Jo Roxburgh
540-786-8746
Century 21 Redwood Realty Stafford
POC: Kat Brown
540-659-2161
Clearcare Dental (10 Chatham Heights Road Fred’bg)
POC: Jordan Herndon
540-785-4494
Community Bank of the Chesapeake (425 William St., downtown Fred'bg)
POC: Kristina Hun
540-940-2202
Cubesmart (20 Plantation Dr.)
POC: Penny Vigness
540-371-1266
Cubesmart Self-Storage Stafford (110 Space Way)
POC: Alexis Anthony
540-659-3018
Finishing Touch Florist (next to Paul’s Bakery)
POC: Theresa
540-371-3546
Forward Strength and Fitness, Home of Crossfit Forward (5933 Plank Rd.)
POC: Buffy Wolfe
540-623-7436
Marco’s Pizza (316 White Oak Rd.)
POC: Anne Rodriguez
540-645-7015
Meadows Farms Nursery (5043 Plank Rd)
POC: Matt Bromley
540-786-8171
Mission BBQ – Stafford (267 Garrisonville Rd.)
POC: Maria Penton
619-386-6657
Mission BBQ – Fredericksburg (3515 Plank Rd.)
POC: Jess Purgar
540-242-8034
Navy Federal Credit Union (100 Corporate Dr. Stafford)
POC: Twanna Washington
703-291-2510
Ollies Bargain Outlet (4 mile fork shopping center)
POC: MaryKate Cobb
540-898-5251
Orthopedic & Sports Physicians Therapy (Chatham Square Office Park)
POC: Barbara Ehman
540-373-3031
Pep Boys (2384 Plank Rd.)
POC: Service Manager
540-373-0365
Planet Fitness Spotsylvania (4250 Plank Rd.)
POC: Darcy Pratt
540-273-2436
Planet Fitness (Massaponax)
POC: Paula Minor
540-993-4352
Planet Fitness (Eagle Village Shopping Center)
POC: Jordan Rodgers
540-322-5652
Purvis Ford (Rt. 1)
POC: Emily Patrick – 540-898-3000
Rose Auto Clinic (4610 Lassen Lane, Fred’bg)
POC: Darwin Crawford
540-891-5001
Welford Engineering Associates (4545 Empire Ct.)
POC: Freida Thomas
540-898-9330