Toys For Tots 2021 – Marine Corps Quantico

Sep 10, 2021 @ 12:07pm

Toys For Tots

Marine Corps Base Quantico

Marine Corps Base Quantico Toys for Tots is looking for donated warehouse space in Fredericksburg to conduct this year’s program, October 1st – December 31st!
Fredericksburg is the center point for the 16 counties to which Quantico distributes toys.
Last year despite the pandemic, the Quantico campaign distributed more than 92,000 toys to 84,000 children.
The following is needed for the 2021 campaign:
– 17,000-25,000 sq feet
– At least one bay door
– Heat
– Bathroom
The campaign relies on donated space, but can pay utilities as needed. If you or someone you know would like to donate a space, please contact Wilma Vaughn at [email protected]  or call 540-226-2236.
