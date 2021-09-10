Weather Alert
Toys For Tots 2021 – Marine Corps Quantico
Sep 10, 2021 @ 12:07pm
Toys For Tots
Marine Corps Base Quantico
Marine Corps Base Quantico
Toys
for
Tots
is looking for donated warehouse space in Fredericksburg to conduct this year’s program, October 1st – December 31st!
Fredericksburg is the center point for the 16 counties to which Quantico distributes
toys
.
Last year despite the pandemic, the Quantico campaign distributed more than
92,000
toys
to
84,000 children
.
The following is needed for the 2021 campaign:
– 17,000-25,000 sq feet
– At least one bay door
– Heat
– Bathroom
The campaign relies on donated space, but can pay utilities as needed. If you or someone you know would like to donate a space, please contact Wilma Vaughn at
[email protected]
or call 540-226-2236.
