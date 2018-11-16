Every Child Deserves a Little Christmas.

We’ve teamed up with Toys For Tots again this year to help kids get toys for Christmas! Drop off locations are listed below.

Please keep your donated toys at $30 or below and please make sure they are unwrapped.

You can drop off toys ANYTIME at the Toys For Tots Fredericksburg Warehouse located at 3475 Lee Hill Drive.

We will close out this Toys For Tots Season this year on December 8th at the Warehouse. We’ll be broadcasting live and taking toy donations! Come join us!

Drop Off Locations:

Toys For Tots Warehouse- 3475 Lee Hill Drive Fredericksburg VA 22401

Open 7 Days a week, 9am until 6pm. Last donation date is December 12th.

Both locations.

1611 Jefferson Davis Highway

28 S Gateway Drive

Last donation date is December 6th.

10908 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg VA 22408

Last Donation date is December 6th.

1 Towne Centre Blvd #4500

Last Donation date is December 6th.