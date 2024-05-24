Traveling? Treat Your Pups to Luxury Air Time With “Bark Air”

Admit it, we all love spoiling our pets! They are our kiddos even for those who have kids and they deserve the best. Now when traveling, they can receive the best!

There’s a NEW airline that’s starting up, which provides a first-class experience for dogs. It’s called Bark Air and it’s more than just an airline where dogs have to be in crates in the cargo hold. The dogs are pampered with plenty of space, along with treats, earmuffs, and beverages including a dog-friendly champagne and even a dog coffee. Sounds cool right?

Well, here’s the catch. This is a luxury charter airline so the prices are high. It costs $8,000 for a one-way international flight, which includes one human companion. It costs $6,000 for domestic trips. But they’re hoping to get the prices down a bit as it scales.

There are only a few destinations to start: New York City, Los Angeles, and London. But they’re considering adding flights to Paris, Milan, Chicago, Seattle, and seasonal destinations in Florida and Arizona. The co-founder says, “It’s a first-class experience for the dog, a business-class experience for people. We cater everything to the dog, trying to lower their anxiety and their stress, so they have the most comfortable, fear-free experience.”

The initial batch of flights is already sold-out and they’ve received about 15,000 requests for new destinations, so it seems like there is plenty of demand.