Travis Denning teases a “bada**” new tune

We’re just a couple weeks away from new music from Travis Denning.

The Georgia native previewed what’s next on his socials on Monday.

“Been in the studio a lot this year, and I can honestly say it’s been the most fun I’ve ever had making music,” Travis posted on Instagram. “I feel like I’ve leaned in on the guitar more than I ever have with these songs. And I got 8 of them recorded.”

“First one is comin’ out March 3rd, and i think it’s bada**,” he continues. “Can’t wait for y’all to hear it.”

So far, we don’t know the title of Travis’ new song.

His most recent release was the Might As Well Be Me EP, which came out in August. Travis last topped the chart with “After a Few” back in 2020.

