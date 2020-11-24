Turkey Talk Line From Butterball
Homemade Roasted Thanksgiving Day Turkey with all the Sides
Keep this handy…With Thanksgiving just a few days away a lot of us will be preparing and cooking a Turkey for our family dinner.
The general rule for cooking an unstuffed turkey is 20 minutes per pound.
Do you need some help with your turkey?
No question is silly for them. They take over 100,000 calls each season. They are here to help you!
Butterball has a turkey talk line and they are standing by to help you out.