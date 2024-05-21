Tyler Hubbard earns third #1 with “Back Then Right Now”

Tyler Hubbard has earned his third career #1 as a solo artist with “Back Then Right Now.”

“I’m so thankful to have my third consecutive No. 1 single on country radio, and it feels surreal to have it happen on the two-year anniversary of starting this journey with the release of ‘5 Foot 9,’” says Tyler, who co-wrote “Back Then Right Now” with Jessie Jo Dillon, David Garcia and Geoff Warburton.

“The past two years have been amazing, and I’m grateful for all the support from country radio, the fans, and my UMG Nashville/EMI team,” he adds. “I’m excited to keep it going and keep telling my story through my music, songwriting, and live shows, and I’m happy we’re all on this ride together.”

You can find “Back Then Right Now” on Tyler’s sophomore album, Strong, out now.

Tyler’s currently on the road opening for Kane Brown on Kane’s In The Air Tour. His headlining Strong World Tour kicks off September 6 in Indianapolis and will wrap November 21 at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

For tickets and Tyler’s full tour schedule, visit tylerhubbardofficial.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.