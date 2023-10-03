93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Tyler Hubbard takes “Back Then Right Now” to ‘Today’

October 3, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Share
Courtesy of EMI Records Nashville

Tyler Hubbard joined NBC’s Today on Tuesday, October 3, to perform his latest single, “Back Then Right Now.”

Before his performance, Tyler talked with the show’s hosts about the song’s meaning. 

“It’s just a fun, carefree song about making the most of each moment, being present, living life. Yeah, it just feels good. It’s one of my favorites,” says Tyler, who co-wrote the nostalgic track with David GarciaGeoff Warburton and Jessie Jo Dillon

“Back Then Right Now” is the first preview of Tyler’s forthcoming collection of new music. It follows his self-titled debut album, which dropped earlier in January and spawned the #1 singles “5 Foot 9” and “Dancin’ in the Country.”

Tyler’s currently on the road opening for Old Dominion on their No Bad Vibes Tour. In 2024, he’ll join Kane Brown on his newly announced In The Air Tour.

For Tyler’s full tour schedule, visit his website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Everything I LoveMorgan Wallen
5:07pm
Take A Back RoadRodney Atkins
5:02pm
Handle On YouParker Mccollum
4:58pm
Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
4:54pm
Gone CountryAlan Jackson 1994
4:51pm
View Full Playlist