Tyler Hubbard teases “Back Then Right Now” video

November 14, 2023 2:00PM EST
ABC/Larry McCormack

Tyler Hubbard has dropped a sneak peek of his “Back Then Right Now” music video ahead of its release.

The preview clip features Tyler performing his song in a white T-shirt and tank top alongside snippets of men skateboarding and playing basketball.

“Couldn’t have had more fun making this one for y’all. ‘Back Then Right Now’ music video out this Wednesday,” Tyler captions his Instagram video announcement. 

“Back Then Right Now” is the lead single off Tyler’s as-yet-untitled new project. Fans recently got another preview of the forthcoming collection with “A Lot With a Little,” which arrived earlier in November.

The “Back Then Right Now” music video drops Wednesday, November 15.

