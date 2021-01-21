      Weather Alert

Ultimate Lemon Pound Cake

Jan 21, 2021 @ 6:00am

January is almost over and that also means a lot of New Year’s Resolutions have been over for weeks.  hahaha

On Sunday, I baked the Ultimate Lemon Pound Cake from blogger Grandbaby Cakes.  It came out great.  My husband loves it!  I have a feeling he will be requesting this in the future.

The cake came out of the Bundt pan perfectly.

It sliced great.

So lemony (Is that a word?  Well, I’m using it anyway).  I will say the next day I had a small slice and it tasted even more lemony from sitting overnight.

The recipe called for 6 large eggs.  I used Buttercup’s eggs.

