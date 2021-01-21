Ultimate Lemon Pound Cake
January is almost over and that also means a lot of New Year’s Resolutions have been over for weeks. hahaha
On Sunday, I baked the Ultimate Lemon Pound Cake from blogger Grandbaby Cakes. It came out great. My husband loves it! I have a feeling he will be requesting this in the future.
The cake came out of the Bundt pan perfectly.
It sliced great.
So lemony (Is that a word? Well, I’m using it anyway). I will say the next day I had a small slice and it tasted even more lemony from sitting overnight.
The recipe called for 6 large eggs. I used Buttercup’s eggs.
