“Unforgettable memories”: Get a behind-the-scenes look at Kane and Katelyn Brown’s tour life

Kane Brown is currently on the road, but he’s brought his entire family along with him: His wife and duet partner, Katelyn, and their daughters Kingsley, 3, and Kodi, 15 months. Now the “Thank God” singer has posted some behind-the-scenes photos of what it’s like on the road for the Brown family.

“Sometimes we are so exhausted after being on the road, but when I get home and look through all the pictures while we were gone I realize how many unforgettable memories we get to make all while dad works,” Katelyn captioned a slideshow on Instagram.

The photos show Katelyn rehearsing onstage as Kingsley watches her, Kane and the girls in what looks like a bounce house, Kodi hanging backstage with the tour bus, Kingsley sitting on a pool table playing with the balls, Kodi being swung around by a crew person and, most adorably, Kodi rocking a “Thank God” tour hoodie.

Katelyn added, “We are so blessed to be able to do all of this as a family. thank god.”

