VACU Shredding Event

Virginia Credit Union is holding a shredding event this Saturday for members.

Help protect your identity by shredding your outdated personal and financial papers. Documents are shredded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Members are invited to also donate canned goods at this event to help local food banks.

To allow them to accommodate as many people as possible:

  • Limit your shredding to the equivalent of 3 paper grocery bags per vehicle (please do not use plastic bags)
  • Remove any non-paper items (staples and paper clips are fine)
  • Do not include non-sensitive documents that could be disposed of in your home recycling or trash
