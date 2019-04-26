VACU Shredding Event

Virginia Credit Union is holding a shredding event this Saturday for members.
Help protect your identity by shredding your outdated personal and financial papers. Documents are shredded on a first-come, first-served basis.
Members are invited to also donate canned goods at this event to help local food banks.
To allow them to accommodate as many people as possible:
- Limit your shredding to the equivalent of 3 paper grocery bags per vehicle (please do not use plastic bags)
- Remove any non-paper items (staples and paper clips are fine)
- Do not include non-sensitive documents that could be disposed of in your home recycling or trash