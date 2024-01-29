Valentines Day Ideas That WON’T Break The Bank

Look, I will be the first one to admit that I am not a huge fan of the “holiday” of Valentines Day. I think it’s overrated and just an excuse for people to have to show someone how much they “love” them through how much money they spend on a romantic evening. I would like to point out that you should be showing your significant other your love every day through your kind words and actions…. it shouldn’t all be in this one day.

Putting that aside though, I am in a happy and loving relationship like many people out there who still want to show some sort of appreciation to my partner. However, with the economy and raising bills maybe you are in a similar situation that you can’t spend hundreds of dollars this year and are looking for cheaper ideas. First I want to say, it’s always the thought that counts and second you never need to spend tons of money to show your love to someone.

With all of that in mind, I figured I would help you out and share some Valentine’s Date ideas that won’t break the bank. Happy Valentine’s Day!

1. A nice home-cooked meal. Let’s be real , nowadays there are very few of us who are ACTUALLY good cooks at home. So if you have those amazing chef skills, this is the time to show them off! Save a little money and have a romantic dinner at home.

2. Photo Album. This is actually a really sweet idea. Instead of getting surface level gifts such as jewelry, candy or flowers, put all of your favorite memories with your significant other in a photo album or scrapbook. This may make a tear or two occur.

3. Recreate your first date. Maybe you have heard this one before? Maybe you haven’t. But nothing says romantic like recreating the time you met the one that makes you happy.

4. Have a potluck Valentines Day party with your best friends! Celebrate the love with other friends/couples on Valentines Day by having a potluck get together. 1. You are not responsible for buying all the food and drinks. 2. You are not only celebrating how much you love your significant other but how much you love your friends as well.