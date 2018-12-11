Vanishing Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Here’s everything you need to make these cookies…

1 stick, plus 6 tbsp softened butter (unsalted)

3/4 cups brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp salt (optional)

3 cups oats

1 cup raisins

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl mix your butter and sugars together until creamy. Mix in eggs and vanilla extract. In a small bowl, combine flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt until well combined. Add oats and raisins, mix well. Drop dough into rounds onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool 1 minute on cookie sheet and then transfer to wire rack. Cool completely. Store in a tightly covered container. (I stored mine with bread to keep soft).

