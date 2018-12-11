Vanishing Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Here’s everything you need to make these cookies…

  • 1 stick, plus 6 tbsp softened butter (unsalted)
  • 3/4 cups brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cups flour
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp salt (optional)
  • 3 cups oats
  • 1 cup raisins

Heat oven to 350 degrees.  In a large bowl mix your butter and sugars together until creamy.  Mix in eggs and vanilla extract.  In a small bowl, combine flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt until well combined.  Add oats and raisins, mix well.  Drop dough into rounds onto an ungreased cookie sheet.  Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until light golden brown.  Cool 1 minute on cookie sheet and then transfer to wire rack.  Cool completely.  Store in a tightly covered container.  (I stored mine with bread to keep soft).

Recipe here

