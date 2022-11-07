Veterans Day Weekend Happenings
Thursday, November 10
Veteran’s Day & US Marine Corps’ 247th Birthday Celebration
@ Germanna Community College Fredericksburg Campus
Join the Military and Veteran Services Center for cake in celebration of the event. At 12 p.m. our guest speaker, Master Gunnery Sergeant Jonathan Lindquist (USMC Retired), will be giving an address. Lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Time: 11:30a-1p
CLICK HERE for more details
Friday, November 11
Veterans Day Ruck
@ City Dock Park
Route will stop at military significant points around our town and then lunch.
Cost: FREE
Time: 9a-Noon
CLICK HERE for more details
Friday, November 11
Fredericksburg Veterans Day Procession
@Fredericksburg Area War Memorial
Public (family members and non-veterans) are invited to view the procession along Washington Avenue and then join the Veteran’s Day Commemoration at the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial (George St.) Held rain or shine.
Cost: FREE
Time: Starts at 10a
CLICK HERE for more details
Friday, November 11
Veteran’s Day Holiday Concert
@ National Museum of the US Navy
In collaboration with D.C. Public Library, the DC Mayor’s Office, and the United States Navy Band, the National Museum of the U.S. Navy presents a musical program in honor of the nation’s veterans past and present, featuring the Navy Band’s honored music group, Country Current
Cost: FREE
Time: 1p-2p
CLICK HERE for more details
Friday, November 11
Honoring our Veterans Blood Drive
@West Oaks Farm Market
Our 6th Annual HONORING OUR VETERANS blood drive will be held Friday 11/11 at West Oaks Farm Market. Together with the American Red Cross Blood Donors and Navy Federal Credit Union we will serve blood donors and local Veterans a free Gore’s sausage and gravy breakfast or a fresh-off-the-grill Gore’s burger lunch! A Donation is not required.
Cost: FREE
Time: 8:30a-2:30p
CLICK HERE for more details
Friday, November 11
Veteran’s Day Concert
@ National Cathedral
National Veterans Day is an opportunity to honor those who have served in the Armed Forces, celebrate their indomitable spirit and triumph over adversity, and recognize their extraordinary sacrifices for our nation. Join Washington National Cathedral and “The President’s Own” United States Marine Chamber Orchestra for an evening of patriotic and celebratory music.
Cost: FREE
Time: 7p
CLICK HERE for more details
Friday, November 11
Veteran’s Day Luncheon
@ Zion United Methodist Church
Come join us in the fellowship hall! Veterans supporting Veterans.
Cost: FREE
Time: 11a-2p
CLICK HERE for more details
Saturday, November 12
Heroes & Hotrods Veteran’s Weekend Car Show
@Spotsylvania Eagles Lodge
Prizes, Vendors, Trophies, Raffles, and Food Trucks!
Cost: FREE
Time: 10a-2:30p
CLICK HERE for more details