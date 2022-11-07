Veterans Day Weekend Happenings

Thursday, November 10

Veteran’s Day & US Marine Corps’ 247th Birthday Celebration

@ Germanna Community College Fredericksburg Campus

Join the Military and Veteran Services Center for cake in celebration of the event. At 12 p.m. our guest speaker, Master Gunnery Sergeant Jonathan Lindquist (USMC Retired), will be giving an address. Lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Time: 11:30a-1p

CLICK HERE for more details

Friday, November 11

Veterans Day Ruck

@ City Dock Park

Route will stop at military significant points around our town and then lunch.

Cost: FREE

Time: 9a-Noon

CLICK HERE for more details

Friday, November 11

Fredericksburg Veterans Day Procession

@Fredericksburg Area War Memorial

Public (family members and non-veterans) are invited to view the procession along Washington Avenue and then join the Veteran’s Day Commemoration at the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial (George St.) Held rain or shine.

Cost: FREE

Time: Starts at 10a

CLICK HERE for more details

Friday, November 11

Veteran’s Day Holiday Concert

@ National Museum of the US Navy

In collaboration with D.C. Public Library, the DC Mayor’s Office, and the United States Navy Band, the National Museum of the U.S. Navy presents a musical program in honor of the nation’s veterans past and present, featuring the Navy Band’s honored music group, Country Current

Cost: FREE

Time: 1p-2p

CLICK HERE for more details





Friday, November 11

Honoring our Veterans Blood Drive

@West Oaks Farm Market

Our 6th Annual HONORING OUR VETERANS blood drive will be held Friday 11/11 at West Oaks Farm Market. Together with the American Red Cross Blood Donors and Navy Federal Credit Union we will serve blood donors and local Veterans a free Gore’s sausage and gravy breakfast or a fresh-off-the-grill Gore’s burger lunch! A Donation is not required.

Cost: FREE

Time: 8:30a-2:30p

CLICK HERE for more details





Friday, November 11

Veteran’s Day Concert

@ National Cathedral

National Veterans Day is an opportunity to honor those who have served in the Armed Forces, celebrate their indomitable spirit and triumph over adversity, and recognize their extraordinary sacrifices for our nation. Join Washington National Cathedral and “The President’s Own” United States Marine Chamber Orchestra for an evening of patriotic and celebratory music.

Cost: FREE

Time: 7p

CLICK HERE for more details

Friday, November 11

Veteran’s Day Luncheon

@ Zion United Methodist Church

Come join us in the fellowship hall! Veterans supporting Veterans.

Cost: FREE

Time: 11a-2p

CLICK HERE for more details





Saturday, November 12

Heroes & Hotrods Veteran’s Weekend Car Show

@Spotsylvania Eagles Lodge

Prizes, Vendors, Trophies, Raffles, and Food Trucks!

Cost: FREE

Time: 10a-2:30p

CLICK HERE for more details